Japanese Media Report Says PM Modi to Attend Shinzo Abe's State Funeral

The prime minister had even declared one day of national mourning in the country, while also penning a blog titled "My Friend, Abe San." "In the passing away of Abe, Japan and the world have lost a great visionary. And, I have lost a dear friend," Modi wrote in tribute.

Meanwhile, Japan's national police chief said on Thursday that he will, out of holding himself responsible, resign over Abe's death, according to the Associated Press.

(With inputs from Kyodo News and AP.)