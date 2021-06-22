J&K Gupkar Alliance Members Assemble To Discuss PM Meet Strategy

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with mainstream politicians in Jammu and Kashmir later this week, the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) will meet on Tuesday, 22 June, to discuss a “joint strategy” for the meeting.

The alliance leaders will congregate at the residence of National Conference President and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar.

“We will decide on the PM's meeting and our agenda for it today. We will also talk about 35A and Article 370,” reported ANI, quoting Muzaffar Shah, PAGD member.

Adnan Ashraf, People’s Conference Party spokesperson, in an interview with The Quint stated that the party has agreed that the pain and suffering felt by the people of Kashmir must be highlighted in the Prime Minister’s meeting.