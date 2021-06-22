J&K Gupkar Alliance Members Assemble To Discuss PM Meet Strategy

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with mainstream politicians in Jammu and Kashmir later this week, the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) will meet on Tuesday, 22 June, to discuss a “joint strategy” for the meeting.
The alliance leaders will congregate at the residence of National Conference President and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar.
“We will decide on the PM's meeting and our agenda for it today. We will also talk about 35A and Article 370,” reported ANI, quoting Muzaffar Shah, PAGD member.
Adnan Ashraf, People’s Conference Party spokesperson, in an interview with The Quint stated that the party has agreed that the pain and suffering felt by the people of Kashmir must be highlighted in the Prime Minister’s meeting.
Adding that it’s time to involve stakeholders for a new social contact, Ashraf said that the party will stress “the need for the dialogue to be positive, decisive, and result oriented”.
The PM meeting, which is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 24 June, in New Delhi, will consist of fourteen political leaders. It also has former chief ministers on the invitee list like National Conference's Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti, and Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad.
This would be the first such exercise to be held between the Centre and Kashmir’s mainstream political leaders since J&K was stripped of its statehood.
CPI(M) Leader and PAGD spokesman Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami in an interview with The Quint said that CPI(M) has always been open to any dialogue or communication with the Centre when it comes to the living conditions of the people of Kashmir and hopes that it it not just an eyewash and for optics.
“We hope that this meeting is not just for optics or an eyewash and that there should be some seriousness with those who are holding power in New Delhi. We are demanding restoration of Constitutional rights and our historic status,” Tarigami added.
