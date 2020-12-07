Voting for Fourth Phase of J&K DDC Elections Underway

Amid tight security and cold weather, voters across Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, 7 December, turned up to vote in the fourth phase of polling of District Development Council (DDC) elections.
Thirty-four constituencies are voting in the fourth phase. More than seven lakh voters will cast their votes for the 249 candidates who are in fray.
The voting began at 7 am on Monday and will culminate at 2 pm.
There are 138 candidates, including 48 women, in the fray in the Kashmir division, while in the Jammu division, 111 candidates, including 34 women, are contesting in the fourth of the eight-phase DDC polls, which began on 28 November.
The voter turnout for the first phase of DDC elections was 51.76 percent, for the second phase which was held on 1 December, the UT saw a lesser turnout with 48.62 percent, whereas in the third phase of polls that were held on 4 December, a voter turnout of 50. 53 percent was recorded.
By-elections to vacant panch and sarpanch seats in the Union Territory are also being held along with the DDC polls.
DDC elections and panchayat bypolls are being held in eight phases from 28 November to 19 December. The counting of votes will take place on 22 December.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)
