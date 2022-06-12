J&K Police Gun Down 3 LeT Militants, One of Whom Had Killed a Police Official

Image used for representational purposes only.
(Photo: Muneed ul-Islam)
Three militants linked to the Lashkar-e-Taiba were gunned down by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Sunday, 12 June, in an encounter that broke out in the Drabgam area, officials said.
"Two more terrorists killed (total three). Identification and affiliation being ascertained. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.
"All three killed. Terrorists are locals, linked with terror outfit LeT. One of them has been identified as Junaid Sheergojri, involved in killing of our colleagues Martyr Reyaz Ahmad on 13 May," the police said.
This comes after security forces detected an improvised explosive device (IED) along the highway in the UT's Baramulla on Saturday.
Baramulla Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rayees M Bhat said that two youths who had recently joined the LeT had been arrested, and two pistols, 18 live rounds, and three magazine pistols had been recovered from their possession, as per ANI.
(With inputs from ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)