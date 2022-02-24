Kashmir Valley Receives Season's Heaviest Snowfall; Normal Life Disrupted

Several flights were cancelled from Srinagar airport after the visibility dropped below 400 metres.
Muneeb Ul Islam
India
Published:

The Kashmir valley on Wednesday, 23 February, woke up to a blanket of snowfall — the season's heaviest snowfall so far which ended up disrupting flight and surface transport operations in the region.

|

(Photo: Muneeb Ul Islam)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Kashmir valley on Wednesday, 23 February, woke up to a blanket of snowfall — the season's heaviest snowfall so far which ended up disrupting flight and surface transport operations in the region.</p></div>

The Kashmir valley on Wednesday, 23 February, woke up to a blanket of snowfall — the season's heaviest snowfall so far — disrupting flight and surface transport operations in the region.

"Moderate to heavy rain/snow with isolated very heavy snow occurred at most places of Jammu & Kashmir, with higher reaches reporting 1-2 ft of snow and thunderstorms in Jammu region,” the MET department said in a statement.
Also ReadJammu and Kashmir: Police Officer Shot Dead by Terrorists in Anantnag District

The Kashmir valley on Wednesday, 23 February, woke up to a blanket of snowfall — the season's heaviest snowfall so far which ended up disrupting flight and surface transport operations in the region.

A man walks amid the snowfall in the valley

Kashmir valley received season's heaviest snowfall on Wednesday, 23 February.

Air And Road Travel Affected

While Gulmarg ski resort reported 15 inches of snow accumulation on the ground, Srinagar city recorded around eight inches of snowfall until Wednesday morning.

Several flights were cancelled from Srinagar airport after the visibility dropped below 400 metres and continuous snowfall hampered the snow clearance operations.

Overnight snowfall also triggered landslides and shooting stones, due to which the authorities had to shutdown the Jammu-Srinagar highway. Hundreds of vehicles, including 300 Kashmir-bound trucks carrying essentials and other supplies were stranded at the Banihal highway.

Also ReadJammu and Kashmir Journalist Sajad Gul Arrested Under Public Safety Act

Due to the heavy snowfall, road and air transport was affected in several areas in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Overnight snowfall also triggered landslides and shooting stones, due to which the authorities had to shutdown the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

People walk amid the snowfall in the valley.

Due to the heavy snowfall, road and air transport was affected in several areas in the region.

The Kashmir valley on Wednesday, 23 February, woke up to a blanket of snowfall — the season's heaviest snowfall so far which ended up disrupting flight and surface transport operations in the region.

A person walks with an umbrella amid snowfall in Kashmir.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT