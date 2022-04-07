J&K Teacher Suspended for Beating up 2 Female Students for Wearing Hijab, Tilak

A video was released by the fathers of the two girls.
(Photo: Video screengrab.)
A school teacher in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district was suspended on Tuesday, 5 April, for allegedly thrashing two female students for donning religious symbols. While one of the students came to the classroom wearing a hijab, the other had a tilak on her forehead.
The students study in the fourth standard in Rajouri's Government Middle School Khadurian Panchyat Dramman.
The fathers of the two young students have recorded a video jointly to condemn the treatment meted out to their daughters, and demanded that an inquiry be conducted into the matter.
The father also said that such a situation should never take place again in Jammu and Kashmir.
"It is an attempt to disturb communal harmony. We will not allow this place to become Uttar Pradesh, Bihar or Karnataka," he added.
Meanwhile, the Rajouri deputy commissioner put out a statement regarding the incident, saying that the accused is liable to be punished under under sections 323, 325, 352 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for beating the children.
The order also said that the Additional District Magistrate will hold an inquiry to find out "whether it is true that children were beaten; and the specific reasons for beating".
