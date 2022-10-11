Jailed Separatist Leader Altaf Shah Passes Away at AIIMS Due to Cancer

On 5 October, the Delhi High Court ordered him to be shifted to AIIMS Delhi for appropriate treatment after he was reportedly diagnosed with cancer.

Shah told the court he was receiving treatment for certain serious ailments at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML) but it was recently revealed he was suffering from the last stage of renal cancer.

His daughter had also made an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking immediate medical attention for her father and bail on humanitarian grounds, according to The Indian Express. Shah is survived by his wife, a son, and two daughters. In October last year, his son lost his government job for being a "threat to the security of the State."