Jailed Separatist Leader Altaf Shah Passes Away at AIIMS Due to Cancer

Altaf Ahmad Shah.
Kashmiri separatist leader Altaf Ahmad Shah, the son-in-law of the late Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, died from cancer at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi early on Tuesday, 11 October. His daughter Ruwa Shah confirmed the death through a tweet. “Abu (father) breathed his last at AIIMS, New Delhi. As a prisoner,” she tweeted.
Shah was arrested by the NIA in 2018, along with several other separatist leaders, in an alleged terror funding case and was lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail.
On 5 October, the Delhi High Court ordered him to be shifted to AIIMS Delhi for appropriate treatment after he was reportedly diagnosed with cancer.
Shah told the court he was receiving treatment for certain serious ailments at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML) but it was recently revealed he was suffering from the last stage of renal cancer.
His daughter had also made an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking immediate medical attention for her father and bail on humanitarian grounds, according to The Indian Express. Shah is survived by his wife, a son, and two daughters. In October last year, his son lost his government job for being a "threat to the security of the State."
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)