Two More Cases Filed Against Jailed Jharkhand-Based Journalist Rupesh Kumar

Independent freelance journalist Rupesh Kumar, who was arrested on 17 July by the Jharkhand Police and accused of arranging funds for Maoists, now faces two additional cases, The Wire reported.

Of the two new cases, one is based on an FIR filed against 'unknown persons' on 30 June in Jharkhand's Bokaro, and the second is based on an FIR filed on 26 April in Bihar's Rohtas, and is being handled by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).