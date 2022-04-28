'Kids Have Internalised Hate, Jahangirpuri's Name Ruined', Say Worried Residents

Dileep Kumar and Mohammad Mustaqeem have been friends since childhood. Now, in their early-30s, they continue to maintain and value this friendship—albeit they admit it hasn’t been that easy lately.

“There is so much hatred spewed on news channels all the time. That really ruins the atmosphere here. People believe all the mirch-masala that the channels serve,” Kumar said, showing some footage of news channels he has saved on his phone.

“On the day of the demolition here, some news anchors sat inside bulldozers and some others directed them to the shops. It was quite shameful,” Mustaqeem added to Kumar’s point.

But the two, who live in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, try their best to rise above the hatred. "We have to keep the bonds alive, despite all efforts to break it," Kumar said.

Unlike the two friends, not everyone is as optimistic about the effect of hate and polarisation on Hindu-Muslim ties in the area that has witnessed a major communal clash, followed by demolition of multiple shops, in just 10 days' time.