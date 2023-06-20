Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023 Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch Puri Rath Yatra

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023: Jagannath Rath Yatra festival is an annual event that is celebrated with great zest and grandeur in India. Thousands of devotees gather together to watch the Jagannath Rath Yatra which includes the three chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra that travel from the Jagannath Temple in Puri to Shree Gundicha Temple. This festival will be celebrated on 20 June this year.

The three chariots — Nandighosh of Lord Jagannath, Taladhwaj of Lord Balabhadra, and Dwarpadalan of Devi Subhadra are taken from Jagannath Temple's 'Singhadwar' (Lion's Gate or main gate) to the Shree Gundicha temple, where they stay for a week.

All the devotees round the world cannot witness the chariots being pulled thus the Jagannath Rath Yatra is live-streamed on a few YouTube channels, TV channels, and apps. Let's have a look at the live-streaming details.