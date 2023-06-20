Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023: Wishes, Images, Greetings, and WhatsApp Status

The Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath and His siblings is an annual event in Odisha’s Puri and it is an incredibly grand and significant celebration that is conducted every year. It is celebrated on the ‘Dwitiya’ during the ‘Ashadha Shukla Paksha’.

The festival marks the annual journey of Lord Jagannath, along with his siblings Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra. The journey starts from Puri in their magnificent chariots that are decorated beautifully and starts from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple.

The chariots, known as Nandighosa (Lord Jagannath), Taladhwaja (Lord Balabhadra), and Darpadalan (Goddess Subhadra) are decorated with colorful decorations, flowers, and auspicious symbols. Below are the images, wishes, greetings, and quotes to share on the occasion of Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023.