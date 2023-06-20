Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023: Wishes, Images, Greetings, and WhatsApp Status

Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023
The Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath and His siblings is an annual event in Odisha’s Puri and it is an incredibly grand and significant celebration that is conducted every year. It is celebrated on the ‘Dwitiya’ during the ‘Ashadha Shukla Paksha’.
The festival marks the annual journey of Lord Jagannath, along with his siblings Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra. The journey starts from Puri in their magnificent chariots that are decorated beautifully and starts from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple.
The chariots, known as Nandighosa (Lord Jagannath), Taladhwaja (Lord Balabhadra), and Darpadalan (Goddess Subhadra) are decorated with colorful decorations, flowers, and auspicious symbols. Below are the images, wishes, greetings, and quotes to share on the occasion of Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023.
May Lord Jagannath shower his blessings upon you and guide you on the right path. Happy Rath Yatra!
On this auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra, may Lord Jagannath’s chariot of love and compassion fill your life with happiness and peace too. Jai Jagannath!
We wish you a joyous Rath Yatra filled with devotion and spiritual enlightenment.
As Lord Jagannath embarks on his majestic journey, may he also remove all obstacles from your path of life and career as you move forward for success and prosperity. Happy Rath Yatra!
May the divine presence of Lord Jagannath bless everyone with harmony and unity. Wishing you a blissful Rath Yatra!
On this sacred occasion of Rath Yatra, may Lord Jagannath’s blessings fill your heart with love, peace, and joy.
May Lord Jagannath’s chariot of faith and devotion bless you to live your life with values and happiness. Happy Rath Yatra!
As Lord Jagannath will be blessing the world with his divine presence, may he shower his choicest blessings on all of us. Jai Jagannath!
Wishing you a Rath Yatra filled with divine grace and spiritual growth. May Lord bless you with the power to lead your life with eternal bliss.
May the divine energy of Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra cleanse your soul and bring positivity into your life. Happy Rath Yatra!
