Ivermectin Doesn’t Work: Why Is It Part of India’s COVID Protocol?

The Goa government has announced that it will be giving anti-parasite drug Ivermectin to everyone over the age of 18 irrespective of their COVID status, as a prophylaxis (preventive) treatment, effective immediately.

In a previous article, FIT detailed why Ivermectin should not be used as a prophylactic to prevent COVID.

Even at the time, all major health authorities of the world, including the World Health Organization (WHO), the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had discouraged the use of Ivermectin for the treatment of COVID.