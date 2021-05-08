No COVID+ Report For Hospitalisation: What Do New Guidelines Say?

The health ministry has asked the chief secretaries of different states and Union territories to issue the enforcement orders incorporating the aforementioned changes within three days.

India, on 8 May, reported 4,01,078 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,18,92,676. The death toll increased by 4,187 to 2,38,270.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 37,23,446 active cases across the country, while 1,79,30,960 patients have been discharged so far, with 3,18,609 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.