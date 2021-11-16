Billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-Backed Akasa Air Orders 72 Boeing 737s

Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed airline Akasa Air on Tuesday, 16 November, placed an order for 72 Boeing 737 MAX jets, valued at around $9 billion at list prices, Reuters reported.

The order by Akasa Air comes months after air safety regulator allowed the country's airlines to fly the MAX jet, after nearly two and a half years of regulatory grounding.

As the demand for domestic air travel nears pre-pandemic levels, Jhunjhunwala has teamed up with former chief executives of IndiGo and Jet Airways.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on 11 October had confirmed the provision of a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the operation of Akasa Air.