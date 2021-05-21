Israel, Hamas Agree to Gaza Ceasefire After 11 Days of Bloodshed

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Thursday, 21 May, announced a ceasefire after an unsparing 11-day military operation in Palestine’s Gaza Strip, which has taken 232 Palestinian lives, including 65 children, as per the data provided by Gaza’s health ministry.
Whilst giving a speech in front of thousands of Gazans, a senior official from Hamas, the armed body involved in the offensive, claimed victory in the conflict on Friday.
Khalil al-Hayya said, "This is the euphoria of victory.”
The official statement from Israel, which came following United States pressure to suspend the attacks, said, “The political leaders emphasised that the reality on the ground will be that which determines the future of the campaign.”
US President Joe Biden expressed his support of the deal saying, "I believe we have a genuine opportunity to make progress and I'm committed to working toward it," AFP reported.
Since 10 May, Israel has launched hundreds of airstrikes in Gaza, targeting the militant group Hamas' infrastructure, including its extensive tunnel network.
Palestinian armed groups, including the Hamas have fired around 4,000 rockets at Israeli cities, most of which were intercepted by the sophisticated Israeli army. Palestine does not have an organised army or a navy.
The fighting broke out after Palestinian protestors were brutalised by Israeli Police at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound – a flashpoint site sacred to Muslims and Jews. The hostility was also flamed by threatened evictions of Palestinian families in face of Jewish settlers in the Sheikh Jarrah region.
Gaza's infrastructure, which is already in tatters after the imposition of Israeli blockades since 2007, has deteriorated further in the last several days. Amid a pandemic, there is a paucity of medical supplies, essential drugs, water and fuel for electricity.
Bombings have damaged over 50 and demolished at least 6 schools across the Gaza strip, advocacy group Save the Children reports. This will impact nearly 42,000 children in the region.
At least 18 hospitals, clinics, and one health facility have been damaged, the World Health Organization said.
Published: 21 May 2021,08:49 AM IST