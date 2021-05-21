Israel, Hamas Agree to Gaza Ceasefire After 11 Days of Bloodshed

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Thursday, 21 May, announced a ceasefire after an unsparing 11-day military operation in Palestine’s Gaza Strip, which has taken 232 Palestinian lives, including 65 children, as per the data provided by Gaza’s health ministry.

Whilst giving a speech in front of thousands of Gazans, a senior official from Hamas, the armed body involved in the offensive, claimed victory in the conflict on Friday.

Khalil al-Hayya said, "This is the euphoria of victory.”