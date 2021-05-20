How Sheikh Jarrah Evictions Exploded into Israel-Palestine Unrest

Horrifying video footage of that day from inside the Mosque showed Israeli troops firing stun grenades, rubber bullets, and tear gas at people who were praying inside. From that day onwards, matters only worsened.

By 10 May, exchanges of fire had begun, as Hamas fired rockets into Israel from Gaza and Israel countered that with airstrikes. One of those airstrikes even flattened a whole building that held the offices of a few media houses like AP and Al Jazeera.

Although this won't be the first instance of violence in that region, many say this is the worst unrest since 2014.

To understand how the recent unrest connects to the decades-old conflict between Israel and Palestine, we got in touch with Mike Kushman, Membership Secretary for Jewish Voice for Labour — an organisation that was formed in 2017 for Jewish members of the UK Labour Party. He's also the Chairperson of the group, Free Speech on Israel, and describes himself as a supporter of Palestinian rights.

In this episode we talk to him about whether Israel's military charge is really just about self-defence as it claims, how US' support for Israel augments this ongoing issue and most importantly, what can be the way forward. Tune in!