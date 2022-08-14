ISI-Backed Terror Module Busted, Claims Punjab Police on Independence Day Eve

According to officials, a thick blanket of security has been thrown around the venues where dignitaries, including governors and chief ministers, will unfurl the national flag on 15 August. CCTV cameras have been installed near vital and vulnerable points to ensure peaceful celebrations, they said.

Police also conducted checking at bus stands and railway stations and have asked the owners of hotels, guest houses, and taxi services to keep a watch on their customers and report on movement of any suspicious person.

While Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will unfurl the tricolour in a state-level function in Ludhiana on Monday, his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar will unfurl the flag in Panipat's Samalkha.