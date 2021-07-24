'Driven, Tolerant and Warm': Who is Ishrat Jahan, Beyond Being a UAPA Accused?

Other than being called a terrorist by inmates and staff, they also say that Ishrat has come to jail after killing many Hindus. "One time the inmates had threatened to kill her, the second time they bashed her up, tore her clothes, banged her head against the wall," Farhan said, adding that there have also been inmates and staff members who have shown kindness to Ishrat.



"Being a Muslim UAPA accused in jail, discrimination is always there, while few have harassed her horribly, most have been good to her. She has been called a terrorist, a prostitute and subjected to unspeakable language. Since she is a Muslim it makes it easy for her to be discriminated against," Farhan, who has spoken to her or met her every single week since her arrest, said.



Ishrat also told her family how she was accused of 'provoking and inciting' people in jail. "Ishrat had written an application to the DG Prisons asking for water in the coolers inside the jail, as it was really hot. It was signed by all inmates, but the narrative changed that my sister was inciting people in the jail. So she tried to defend herself and said that she could get what she needed via courts as she is educated, but was doing this for everyone. Despite this, she was told she was provoking them and was therefore isolated," Sarwer said.



Ishrat says she spends her time offering the namaz every day. She also reads a lot, from the library and from the books her family brings for her. She feels unheard in jail.

"She has written to DG Prisons but not once has she got a response, she does not know if it even reaches them or not. There is a box you have there, called the DG BOX, but she has never been called," Sarwer says.