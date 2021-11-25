Will the New Noida Airport be 'Biggest in Asia'? Here's How Others Compare

The much-touted Noida International Airport in Uttar Pradesh's Jewar, whose foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 25 November, has been lauded by the government as a "gamechanger" for its "scale and capacity".

The airport, which spans over a whopping 1,300 hectares of land in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, has been heralded as Asia's largest airport.