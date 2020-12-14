IRCTC Sends Out Nearly 2 Cr Emails on PM Modi’s Ties With Sikhs

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, (IRCTC) between 8 and 12 December sent out nearly two crore emails to its customers. The emails mentioned thirteen decisions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in support of the Sikhs.

IRCTC sent emails with an attachment of 47 pages titled "PM Modi and his government's special relationship with Sikhs,” reported news agency PTI. The booklets were in Hindi, English, and Punjabi.

The emails were discontinued on 12 December.