Interim Budget: 40,000 Rail Bogies to be Upgraded As Per Vande Bharat Standards

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while announcing the Interim Union Budget said that 40,000 normal rail bogies will be upgraded to the standards of Vande Bharat bogies.

The minister also announced three major railway corridors including port connectivity corridor, energy, cement and mineral corridor and a high-traffic density corridor.

These corridors were identified under the PM Gati Shakti scheme to enable multi-modal connectivity. These corridors will reduce costs and improve efficiency, according to the finance minister.