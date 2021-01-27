INLD’s Abhay Chautala Resigns From Haryana Assembly Over Farm Laws

Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Singh Chautala handed over his resignation as MLA on Wednesday, 27 January, from the Haryana Assembly over the contentious farm laws that have led to nationwide protests by farmers.
The Speaker, Gian Chand Gupta, has accepted the tendered resignation with immediate effect. Chautala is the only MLA representing the party’s interests in the 90-member State Assembly.
Earlier this month, Chautala had written to Haryana Assembly Speaker threatening to resign from the State Assembly if, by 26 January, the central government does not take back the farm laws.
His letter stated, “If by 26 January the Centre does not take back the farm laws, then, this letter should be considered as my resignation from the state Assembly.”
(With inputs from ANI)
