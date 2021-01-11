I’ll Resign if Farm Laws Aren’t Retracted: Haryana’s Only INLD MLA

Meanwhile, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on Monday, 11 January, said the court was “extremely disappointed” with the Centre over its approach to the farmers protests, and reiterated its intent to form an expert committee to examine the concerns raised by farmers against the Centre’s controversial farm laws.

“If there is some sense of responsibility, you can show this now by saying that there will be no implementation of the laws,” CJI Bobde suggested, saying, “We don’t see why there should be insistence on implementation of the laws at all costs.”

The court will pass an interim order regarding a stay on the implementation of the farm laws on Tuesday, 12 January, when the case has been listed next.