Keep Rising Food Prices in Check but Not at Farmers' Cost, Says RSS Leader

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Saturday, 23 July, expressed concern over inflation and rising food prices but said that the government's actions shouldn't hurt farmers.

“The link between inflation and food prices needs to be pondered over. Prices of industrial products rise… but people feel food and clothes must come at lower prices. It is among basic needs and should be affordable," Hosabale said at a conference, according to The Indian Express.

India's inflation rate in June came down marginally to 7.01 percent from 7.04 percent in May.