Indore: Hindu Jagran Manch Gets ‘Fashion Show’ Cancelled, Organisers Arrested

Members of the Hindutva outfit ‘Hindu Jagran Manch’ (HJM) stopped a fashion show organised at Shosha Pub in Indore's Vijay Nagar on Wednesday, 15 September, alleging that the pub was serving obscenity and promoting love jihad.

Based on a complaint by the outfit, the Vijayanagar police station reached the spot and took the organisers to the police station. HJM members created a ruckus in the police station as well.