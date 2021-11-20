Indore Declared Cleanest City for Fifth Time; Chhattisgarh Cleanest State

Indore city in Madhya Pradesh emerged as the cleanest city for the fifth time in a row.
For the fifth time in a row, Madhya Pradesh's Indore has been declared as the country's 'cleanest city' in the Union government's annual cleanliness survey.
On Saturday, 20 November, President Ram Nath Kovind gave the 'Swachh Survekshan Awards 2021' and said, "This year, Indore city has secured the first position for the fifth time in a row. Not only is it commendable to get the first position in the whole country, it is even more commendable to maintain that place continuously."
Reacting to the development, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted, "The blessings and guidance of respected President Ram Nath Kovind ji will give unprecedented impetus to the efforts of cleanliness not only in Madhya Pradesh, but in the entire country."
In a tweet, the official handle of Collector Indore, congratulated the residents of Indore for the win.
Meanwhile, Gujarat's Surat and Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh bagged the second and third positions respectively in the 'cleanest city' category.
In the survey announced by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry (MOHUA), Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi has been declared as the 'cleanest Ganga town' and Chhattisgarh as the country's cleanest state.
According to a press release issued by MOHUA on Thursday, 18 November, while only 56 cities were awarded certification on some star rating in 2018, in 2021, as many as 342 cities have been awarded the same.
These 342 cities include nine five-star cities, 166 three-star cities, and 167 one-star cities.
Regarding the Swachh Survekshan, while 73 major cities were surveyed in 2016, as many as 4,320 cities participated in the sixth edition of the cleanliness survey this year.
(With inputs from PTI.)
