'Those Who Drink Don't Lie': Madhya Pradesh Official's Bizzare Vaccine Logic

Khandwa Excise officer RP Kirar
(Photo: Twitter/ screengrab)
In an effort to prevent the coronavirus spread, liquor shops at Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district are now selling alcohol only to those who are fully vaccinated.
However, in a bizarre claim, the district's Excise officer RP Kirar on Thursday, 18 November told reporters that customers need not show vaccine certificates for verification "as those who drink don't lie," reported NDTV.
Responding to questions from reporters on how the district administration plans to verify if the customer is fully vaccinated, Kirar said, "Yeh to uski imandaari se hi wo bolega (The buyer will tell that honestly). It's our personal experience that those who drink don't lie."
In a video, that has now triggered several amusing reactions from social media, the official is heard saying "the customer need not show a certificate, the person can just tell if he has got both doses of the vaccine."
"Those who drink don't lie. What a logic!," wrote one Twitter user.
(With inputs from NDTV)