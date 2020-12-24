Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin Shows Long-term Immunity: Study

Covaxin is currently undergoing Phase 3 human clinical trials on 26,000 volunteers across 25 centres across India, after having undergone Phase 1 and 2 trials involving 1,000 volunteers.

In a double-blind, randomised, multi-centre Phase 2 clinical trials, a total of 380 healthy children and adults were administered two vaccine formulations four weeks apart.

In a follow-up of the Phase 1 trial, Covaxin (BBV152) produced high levels of neutralising antibodies that remained elevated in all participants three months (at day 104) after the second vaccination, reported PTI.

The Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech on Wednesday, 23 December, applied to the Drug Controller General of India for the emergency use authorisation a second time. It had earlier applied for the same on 7 December when the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation's (CDSCO) expert panel had recommended that the firm should present the safety and efficacy data from the ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial in the country for further consideration.