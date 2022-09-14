8 in 10 Prisoners Await Trial as India's Inmate Population Grows: Govt Data

Nearly eight out of every 10 prisoners in Indian jails are awaiting trial even as the occupancy rate rose from 118 percent to 130 percent in 2021, according to the latest prison statistics published by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

However, access of prisoners to courts and to hospitals is returning to the pre-COVID levels, an analysis of the data by the India Justice Report (IJR), a collective that has been covering justice delivery in India since 2019, has found.

Prisoners’ visits to courts went from 15.5 lakh in 2020 to 20.9 lakh in 2021 while their access to health services, represented by the number of medical visits, rose from 3.6 lakh visits in 2020 to 4.4 lakh, the analysis showed.