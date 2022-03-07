India's Envoy to Palestine Mukul Arya Found Dead at Indian Mission

India's representative to Palestine, Mukul Arya, was found dead inside the Indian Mission in Ramallah on Sunday, 6 March.
Photo: Altered by The Quint
The Palestinian foreign ministry also expressed shock at his sudden demise and issued a statement, saying:
"As soon as this painful news arrived, immediate instructions were issued from President Mahmoud Abbas and Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh to all the security, police and public authorities, in addition to the Ministry of Health and Forensic Medicine, to immediately move to the place of residence of the Indian ambassador to closely monitor the case of death."
