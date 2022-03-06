'Last Leg': Indian Embassy in Hungary Asks Stranded Nationals to Reach Budapest

The Indian Embassy in Hungary on Sunday, 6 March, asked the stranded nationals to reach Hungaria City Centre as they have begun the last leg of Operation Ganga flights.

"Important Announcement: Embassy of India begins its last leg of Operation Ganga flights today. All those students staying in their OWN accommodation (other than arranged by Embassy) are requested to reach @Hungariacitycentre, Rakoczi Ut 90, Budapest between 10 am-12 pm," the Embassy tweeted.