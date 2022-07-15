Indians Aged 18-59 Eligible for Free Booster Doses for Next 75 Days From Today

People belonging to the 18-59 age group will receive free precaution doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at government vaccination centres under a 75-day special drive which began on Friday, 15 July.

"It will start from today and continue for the next 75 days. We'll try to vaccinate all the citizens between 18-59 years of age," Family Welfare Director and Nodal Officer for COVID Vaccination Dr Bijay Panigrahi told news agency ANI.

The drive, aimed at boosting the uptake of COVID-19 precaution doses, will be held as part of the government's 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

(This story will be updated with more details.)