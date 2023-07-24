'Told Husband She Was Going to Jaipur': Kin of Indian Woman Who Fled to Pakistan

"Anju had informed my son-in-law that she was going to Jaipur to meet her friend," said Gaya Prasad, whose daughter Anju fled to Pakistan allegedly to meet her lover.

Thirty five-year-old Anju, who hails from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior and had been living with her husband Arvind Meena in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi, had befriended a man named Nasrullah from Pakistan on Facebook and is said to have fallen in love with him.

The police said on Sunday, 23 July, that she fled from her home and went to Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on 21 July.

"I didn't know about this. My son told me that his sister has gone to Lahore," Prasad, who has five daughters and a son, told The Quint.