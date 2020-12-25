‘Unlivable’: IIM-A to Demolish Dorms Designed by Louis Kahn

In a 11-page letter on Wednesday to the alumni, IIM-A Director Errol D’Souza said the dorm buildings were unsafe for living now.



“For a few of the dorms, however, there will be a new history that we will strive to have in a relationship of continuity with the surrounding buildings of Kahn rather than otherwise,” read the letter.

D’Souza’s pointed out that slabs falling from the roofs of the dormitories could be dangerous for those living there, according to The Indian Express.



“As is well-known that concrete encasing was not used by Kahn to protect the embedded reinforcement bars in the brickwork and that has resulted in rusting of the bars and cracks in the brickwork. The bricks used were not the best in class and had an in-built efflorescence,” read the letter, reported PTI.

Several of the buildings like the library, the faculty wings, the classroom complex and the dorms, are being restored. To assess the longevity of the buildings, an independent structural consultant has been appointed.