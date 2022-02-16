India's Economy to Grow Fastest Among Large Nations: Finance Ministry Report

Indian economy to grow, according to Finance Ministry's MER report
(Photo: The Quint)
The Indian economy is guaranteed to grow fastest among the league of large nations hinging on the various initiatives taken in Budget 2022-23, according to the Finance Ministry's Monthly Economic Review (MER) report.
The report also claimed that Agriculture will fortify the food buffers, and benefit farmers through plentiful volumes of procurement at remunerative MSPs and transfers of income through the PM KISAN scheme.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in its update of January 2022 had lowered the global growth estimate for the current year. It said that India is the sole major country listed whose projection of growth was revised upwards in FY 2022-23.
High frequency indicators signal India's economy growing at over nine percent as projected in advanced estimates for the current fiscal.
The Ministry also noted the impact of the third wave of the pandemic, saying that the impact on the economic activities in India has reduced, compared to the first two waves. They reasoned that this is what will help the economy grow.
It also added that energy prices and global inflation are anticipated to determine the country's rate of inflation.
With RBI's Monetary Policy Committee holding on to its inflation forecast for FY 2021-22 at 5.3 percent, the inflation for 2022-23 is set to seal within the tolerance band of four percent plus-minus two percent, as stated in the MER report.
In 2020-21, India's economy had contracted by (-)7.3 percent.
(With inputs from PTI, NDTV and The Indian Express.)
