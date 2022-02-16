India's Economy to Grow Fastest Among Large Nations: Finance Ministry Report

The report also claimed that Agriculture will fortify the food buffers, and benefit farmers through plentiful volumes of procurement at remunerative MSPs and transfers of income through the PM KISAN scheme.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in its update of January 2022 had lowered the global growth estimate for the current year. It said that India is the sole major country listed whose projection of growth was revised upwards in FY 2022-23.