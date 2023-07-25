'Diaspora Supports Us': US Manipur Tribal Association Head on Unrest Back Home

"I am an Indian-American citizen. This is not the India that I grew up in," Florence Nianghoihlun Lowe said.
The North American Manipur Tribal Association (NAMTA) had written to the National Commission for Women (NCW), seeking attention to the sexual violence against Kuki-Zo women, one whole month before the distressing video of two women being paraded naked went viral on social media on 19 July.
But no action was taken, Florence Nianghoihlun Lowe (née Gwite), who heads NAMTA, told The Quint.
"As women, for us to talk about things like this and not be believed, for a video to be shown to the world, it is extremely distressing, as you can imagine," Florence said.
Born in Imphal, Manipur, Florence is a tech entrepreneur who moved to the United States in the 1990s. She, along with other members of her community in the US, formed the NAMTA between 4 and 5 May, just a few hours after ethnic violence broke out in Manipur.
Florence and her family were also personally impacted by the unrest – with her parents' home in Manipur completely burned down.
"We are happy that the world is now paying attention. But we are also very distressed because we have been describing these things that have happened in words, in letters, in tweets, to anyone that we can go to. It really feels like we're going from pillar to pillar, from door to door – and no one wants to listen," Florence told The Quint.
While Florence says that members of the NAMTA struggled to get their voices heard, one community stood by them – the Indian-American diaspora.
"The Dalit and Adivasi organisation – as you understand we are Adivasis as well, it's just that's the Hindi name for tribals – the Kerala Christians, the Telugu Christians, American friends who have nothing to do with any of this, they have called, the Congress people," Florence added.
The Manipur government has not done anything, she alleged, calling it "complicit in this matter." This is why it is important for the international community to speak up, she says.
This is not a time to ask for resignation or peace talks, Florence said, adding that the global communities must not let the matter escalate.
"Because if we stand by and let something like this happen to a small group of people in a world where Russia and Ukraine are fighting... every small conflict could become a larger global conflagration. Let's not have this happen," she added.
