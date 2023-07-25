'Diaspora Supports Us': US Manipur Tribal Association Head on Unrest Back Home

The North American Manipur Tribal Association (NAMTA) had written to the National Commission for Women (NCW), seeking attention to the sexual violence against Kuki-Zo women, one whole month before the distressing video of two women being paraded naked went viral on social media on 19 July.

But no action was taken, Florence Nianghoihlun Lowe (née Gwite), who heads NAMTA, told The Quint.