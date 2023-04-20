Indian Climber Anurag Maloo Rescued 3 Days After He Went Missing in Mt Annapurna

Indian climber Anurag Maloo was rescued three days after went missing after falling into a deep crevasse on Nepal's Mount Annapurna on Monday, 17 April, his brother said on Thursday, 20 April.
(Photo: AP/PTI)
Indian climber Anurag Maloo was rescued three days after he went missing after falling into a deep crevasse on Nepal's Mount Annapurna on Monday, 17 April, his brother said on Thursday, 20 April.
34-year-old Anurag was found alive in critical condition by rescuers, reported news agency PTI.
"He is found alive. He has been taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he is still alive. We will have to shift our focus towards the medical side now," his brother Sudhir Maloo said.
Thaneshwor Guragain, information officer at Seven Summit Treks — the organiser of the expedition also confirmed that Anurag was located in a deep crevasse between Camp III and Camp II.
He has been airlifted to Kathmandu and admitted to Medicity Hospital at Bhaisepati area of Lalitpur district, Guragain added.
Anurag, who is an IIT Delhi graduate, is on a mission to climb all 14 peaks above 8,000 metres and the seven highest points in all seven continents to create awareness and drive action towards achieving the UN Global Goals, reported PTI.
Earlier, another renowned Indian climber Baljeet Kaur who had gone missing above Camp IV on Nepal's Mt Annapurna on Monday, was later found alive on the same day.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)