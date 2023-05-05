Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Five Indian Army Personnel Killed During Anti-Terror Operation in J&K's Rajouri

Five Indian Army Personnel Killed During Anti-Terror Operation in J&K's Rajouri

The blast reportedly took place in the Kandi forest area.
The Quint
India
Published:

File image of Indian Army personnel in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. Image used for representational purposes only.

(Photo Courtesy: Aijaz Dar)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>File image of Indian Army personnel in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. Image used for representational purposes only. </p></div>

Over five Indian Army personnel have lost their lives after a blast took place during an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday, 5 May, according to a report by news agency PTI.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)

