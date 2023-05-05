Five Indian Army Personnel Killed During Anti-Terror Operation in J&K's Rajouri

File image of Indian Army personnel in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. Image used for representational purposes only.
(Photo Courtesy: Aijaz Dar)
Over five Indian Army personnel have lost their lives after a blast took place during an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday, 5 May, according to a report by news agency PTI.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
