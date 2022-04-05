Army Initiates Court-Martial Against Captain Over Staged J&K Encounter in 2020

The incident came under the scanner when families from Rajouri claimed that their kin, who went to Shopian to work as labourers, had gone missing. The family had also accused the army of killing them in a staged gun battle.

The results of the DNA samples of the family members had matched with the three persons – Imtiyaz Ahmad, Abrar Ahmad and Mohammad Ibrar – killed during the operation.

The families claimed they or their kin had no affiliation with any militant group, and demanded an investigation into the killing, and a return of the bodies, causing the Defence PRO to say in August 2020 that the Army would investigate the matter.

Their bodies were exhumed and handed to the families in Rajouri.

(With inputs from PTI.)