Indian Army Focuses on Imparting Mandarin Language Training to Its Personnel

In the backdrop of the lingering border row in eastern Ladakh, the Army has upscaled its efforts to impart Chinese language training to its personnel as part of the overall strategy to ramp up surveillance along the over 3,400-km Line of Actual Control.

A slew of measures has been undertaken to improve its in-house Mandarin expertise with an aim to empower junior and senior commanders to engage with Chinese military personnel as and when the situation demands, sources in the security establishment said on Sunday, 10 July.