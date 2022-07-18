Army Captain, JCO Killed in Accidental Grenade Blast in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch

Quoting sources, Times of India reported that as many as seven soldiers including one officer of the Indian Army were injured in the attack. Officials said that the injured were immediately rushed to Command Hospital in Udhampur via helicopter. However, Captain Anand and JCO Naib Subedar Bhagwan Singh succumbed to injuries during treatment.

While Captain Anand hails from Champa Nagar area in Bihar's Bhagalpur district and Naib Subedar Bhagwan Singh is from Pokhar Bhitta village in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar district.