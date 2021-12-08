India Loses First CDS Gen Bipin Rawat to a Helicopter Crash: What We Know So Far

In an extremely tragic incident, India lost its first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash.
(Photo: The Quint)
In an extremely tragic incident, India lost its first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash.
An IAF Mi-17V5 chopper, with General Rawat on board and 13 others – five crew and nine passengers – including his staff and his wife Madhulika Rawat, crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor district at around noon on Wednesday, 8 December, with one lone survivor.
A tweet posted by the IAF's Twitter handle at 6:03 pm on 8 December, confirmed the fatalities.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for an urgent meeting and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to make an official statement in the Parliament on 9 December.
The IAF has ordered an inquiry to ascertain what caused such an unfortunate incident, but until then we'll tell you what we know so far from this terrible incident. Tune in to The Big Story!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)