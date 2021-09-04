Resistance Forces Deny Reports of Panjshir Falling to the Taliban

Fighting has been underway between the Taliban fighters and the resistance forces led by Massoud in the Panjshir province for days, and both sides have suffered heavy casualties, as per reports.

"Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate were attacked from some circles in Panjshir who bluff and say they will resist. The Mujahideen reacted to the attack and as a result the other side has suffered heavy casualties," said Anaamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban's cultural commission, as quoted by IANS on Thursday, 2 September.

However, leaders of the resistance were quoted by the news agency as saying that they "pushed back" and that the Taliban has also suffered heavy casualties.