MHA Eases Visa Restrictions, To Allow International Tourists From 15 October

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday, 7 October, said that it will resume granting fresh tourist visas to foreigners travelling to India by chartered flights from 15 October.
(Image: The Quint/Aroop Mishra)
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday, 7 October, said that it will resume granting fresh tourist visas to foreigners travelling to India by chartered flights from 15 October.
The MHA said that it has been receiving representations from several state governments as well as various stakeholders in the tourism sector to start tourist visas to allow foreign tourists to come to India.
"Therefore, the MHA consulted all major stakeholders like the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Tourism and various State Governments where foreign tourists are expected to arrive," the press release said.
The MHA has stressed that all COVID-19 protocols will need to be adhered to by foreign travellers.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)