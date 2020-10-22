India Tests Anti-Tank Guided Missile ‘Nag’, Ready for Induction

With this final user trial, Nag will enter into production phase. IANS With this final user trial, Nag will enter into production phase. | (Photo: IANS/RMO) India With this final user trial, Nag will enter into production phase.

India successfully carried out the final trial of the anti-tank guided missile ‘Nag' on Thursday, 22 October. The missile will be inducted soon in the Indian Army. In 2008, the Ministry of Defence approved procurement of 300 Nag missiles and 25 missile carriers for the army.

The test was carried out at 6:45 am at the Pokhran field firing ranges in Rajasthan, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said. The missile was integrated with the actual warhead and a tank target was kept at the designated range. This was launched from Nag Missile Carrier NAMICA. The missile hit the target accurately, defeating the armour.

Also read: PLA Soldier Held in Ladakh by Indian Army Handed Back to China

The anti-tank guided missile has been developed by DRDO to engage highly fortified enemy tanks in day and night conditions.

The missile has "Fire & Forget", "Top Attack" capabilities with passive homing guidance to defeat all main battle tanks equipped with composite and reactive armour. The Nag missile carrier, NAMICA, is an infantry combat vehicle BMP 2 II-based system with amphibious capability. With this final user trial, Nag will enter into production phase.

The missile will be produced by defence PSU Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), whereas Ordnance Factory, Medak, will produce the NAMICA. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and the Indian Army for the successful trial of the Nag Missile. Chairman DRDO, G Satheesh Reddy, appreciated the efforts of the organisation, the army and the industry in bringing the missile up to the production phase.