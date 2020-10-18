India Successfully Test-Fires BrahMos Missile from INS Chennai

The 290-km range missile has been jointly designed, developed and produced by India and Russia. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO, BrahMos and the Indian Navy for the successful launch.

BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test-fired on Sunday, 18 October, from the Indian Navy’s indigenously-built stealth destroyer INS Chennai. The Defence and Research Development Organisation (DRDO) said on Twitter that the missile hit the target in the Arabian Sea with “pinpoint accuracy”. “The missile hit the target successfully with pinpoint accuracy after performing high-level and extremely complex manoeuvres,” a statement from Defence Ministry read.

"BrahMos as prime strike weapon will ensure the warship’s invincibility by engaging naval surface targets at long ranges, thus making the destroyer another lethal platform of Indian Navy,” the DRDO press release said. Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh, congratulated the DRDO, BrahMos and the Indian Navy for the successful launch.