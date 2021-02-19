India Successfully Tests Indigenous Anti-Tank Missile System

India on Friday, 19 February successfully tested its indigenously-developed anti-tank guided missile systems from an airborne platform. The missile systems have been designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Joint user trials for Helina, the Army version, and Dhruvastra, the Air Force version, were carried out from the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) platform in the desert ranges.

Five missions were carried out for evaluating the missile capabilities in minimum and maximum ranges, the DRDO said.

The missiles were fired in hover and maximum forward flight against realistic static and moving targets.