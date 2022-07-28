'Unfortunate': MEA Slams Pakistan for 'Politicising' Chess Olympiad

A team of Chennai Police play a game of Chess at Chess Olympiad venue in the city.
Image used for representation only.
(Photo: Twitter/@aicfchess)
India on Thursday, 28 July, criticised Pakistan for pulling out of the 44th Chess Olympiad in Tamil Nadu and said it is "highly unfortunate" that Islamabad has "politicised" the prestigious international event.
Reacting to Pakistan's decision, Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said it was surprising that Pakistan has suddenly taken the decision not to participate in the event.
Bagchi was responding to questions on Pakistan's decision to pull out from the Olympiad, citing the torch relay of the event passing through Jammu and Kashmir.
On this, Bagchi asserted that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh "have been, are and will remain an integral part of India."
