All Eyes on Indian Teams Ahead of The 44th Chess Olympiad

The Indian 'A' team, seeded second behind the star-studded USA is likely to be among the main challengers for the top prize along with Norway led by Carlsen and Azerbaijan.

The youthful India 'B' squad coached by R B Ramesh, is seeded 11th and can be counted among the dark horses.

The upcoming edition, which has attracted a record 188 teams in the Open section and 162 in the women's, would also see six from India in the fray.

India. as the host, could field two teams and got to field an additional team in each section as the number of entries were odd.

The absence of both Russia and China does weaken the field but provides the other nations an opportunity to go for glory. For instance, the Americans boast a line-up that includes the likes of Fabio Caruana, Wesley So, Levon Aronian, Sam Shankland and Leinier Dominiguez with an average ELO rating of 2771 and should be considered the hot favourite simply on the basis of the gulf (in average rating).