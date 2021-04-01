India Condemns Myanmar Violence, Asks to Release Detained Leaders

India on Wednesday, 31 March, condemned the ongoing violence in Myanmar and urged for peaceful resolution and maximum restraint.

India called for the release of detained leaders including de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint after Myanmar’s military coup on 1 February. Ever since the coup, the death toll in Myanmar has been on the rise, as security forces grow increasingly violent in suppressing those protesting.

India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti tweeted highlights of his closing remarks at the 15-member closed consultation of the UN Security Council held on Wednesday.